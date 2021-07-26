Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish Sells 13,389 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,690,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,907. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

