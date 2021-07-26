Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Axe has a market capitalization of $229,811.46 and approximately $75,249.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

