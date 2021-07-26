Axie Infinity Shards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00791299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Shards Coin Trading

