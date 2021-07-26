Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $11.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,236. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

