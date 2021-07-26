Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,091 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVD. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

