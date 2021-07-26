Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $5.39 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 220,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.09. 349,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

