Axiom Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $371.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

