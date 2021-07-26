Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $168.51. 172,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037,456. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

