Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52,111 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 356,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

