Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 125,773 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125,773 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,183.17.

Amazon.com stock traded up $36.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,693.05. 67,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

