Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. ASML makes up 0.5% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $751.76. 10,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.59. The stock has a market cap of $315.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $756.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

