Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $565,235.11 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $565,235.11 and $73,292.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00818095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

