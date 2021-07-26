B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 265,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $125.25. 158,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,723. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a PE ratio of 148.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

