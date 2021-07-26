B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 1,598 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.25. The firm has a market cap of $389.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

