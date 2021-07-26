B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NEE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,006. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

