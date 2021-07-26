B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $29.10 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FIL Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $529.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,767. The company has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $399.16 and a 52 week high of $533.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.