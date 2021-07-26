B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $29.52 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $177.45. 149,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

