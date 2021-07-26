B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 7,694 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $308.02. 163,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.30. The stock has a market cap of $361.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

