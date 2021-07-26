B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.11. 85,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

