B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 5,685 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $353.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.98. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $172.91 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

