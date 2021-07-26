B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 273,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.