B. Riley Weighs in on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKX. Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $54.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

