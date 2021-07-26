Badger DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $9.34 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $9.57 or 0.00025394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $94.81 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00048709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.16 or 0.00819940 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,901,813 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

