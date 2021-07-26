Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Gail A. Lione Sells 7,685 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.81. 86,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

