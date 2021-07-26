Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,906 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,573. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.