Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

