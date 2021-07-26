Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,817 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,310,000 after acquiring an additional 294,694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Linde by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

LIN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,978. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

