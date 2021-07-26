Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 782 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $976.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,631. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $889.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $633.29 and a one year high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $25,968,221 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

