Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

HON traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,430. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.