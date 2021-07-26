Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.47. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

