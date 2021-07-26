Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

