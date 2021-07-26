Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 252.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $368.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

