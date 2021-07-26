Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.85. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,108. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

