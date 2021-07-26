Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,615,719 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

