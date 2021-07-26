Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.27. 35,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

