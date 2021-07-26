Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.69. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

