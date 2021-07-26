Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,341 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

