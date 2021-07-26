Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.71.

