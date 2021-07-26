Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 65,000 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.55% of Accolade worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 2,207.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.