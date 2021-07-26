Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $14.08. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $897.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

