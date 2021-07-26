Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

