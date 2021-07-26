Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, started coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of BKNIY stock remained flat at $$5.06 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

