Bankinter’s (BKNIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$5.06 during trading on Monday. 35,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.