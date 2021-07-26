Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

