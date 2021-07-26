Bao Finance Market Capitalization Tops $27.36 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $27.36 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

