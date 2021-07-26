Barclays (BCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCS opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Barclays has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

