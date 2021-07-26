Barclays Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $166.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 14.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Express by 19.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 926,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $153,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150,939 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

