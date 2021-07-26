Barclays Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $166.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.11.
Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.02.
In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 14.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Express by 19.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 926,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $153,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150,939 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
