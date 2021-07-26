Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $315.14 price target on shares of Schindler and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $326.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. Schindler has a 1 year low of $249.25 and a 1 year high of $326.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.08.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

