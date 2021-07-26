Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.01. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
THLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60. Thales has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $21.90.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.