Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.01. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. Thales has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60.

