Barclays Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.67 billion and a PE ratio of 390.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.73.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
