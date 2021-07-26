Barclays Reiterates “GBX 170” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.67 billion and a PE ratio of 390.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.73.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

